Univision Television Group stations to carry new Sony Pictures Television Network

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) Networks has announced plans for the fall launch of getTV, a new U.S. digital broadcast television network airing classic movies.

The third wholly owned Sony-branded channel in the U.S., getTV will premier on the digital subchannels of Univision Television Group-owned television stations.

SPT said it is in active discussions with other stations groups in advance of launch. The announcement was made by Andy Kaplan, president, worldwide networks, SPT.

“The over-the-air market provides a significant growth opportunity for our channels business,” said Kaplan. “We recognize the demand for premium content that appeals to audiences of all ages, which is exactly what getTV will offer.”

The getTV channel will offer movies from Hollywood’s golden era. Programming will be primarily from the Sony Pictures library, featuring more than 3500 films, including 12 Best Picture Academy Award winners. A sampling of movies from the library includes "Lawrence of Arabia," "It Happened One Night" and "The Bridge On The River Kwai."

The channel will be managed by Superna Kalle, senior vice president, U.S. networks, SPT and general manager, Sony Movie Channel, Cine Sony Television and getTV. It will be carried on the digital subchannels on Univision Television Group owned television stations in 24 markets, including 17 of the top 20 DMAs. These DMAs account for 44 percent of all U.S. television households, representing more than 50 million homes.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.