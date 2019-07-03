UNC-TV Awarded $25,000 to Develop Storm Preparedness Content

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.—As part of a total of $300,000 provided by the North Carolina Community Foundation and North Carolina Local News Lab Fund, UNC-TV is set to receive a $25,000 grant for the purpose of developing short-form, multiplatform videos on storm preparedness, as well as the production of short-form field reports after storms.

The funds are meant to support information and public engagement following the events of Hurricane Florence that hit the area in September 2018. Including UNC-TV, more than $180,000 in grants were given to organizations and initiatives that deal with news and information related to hurricane recovery in eastern North Carolina.

“Utilizing our statewide broadcast platform and reach to provide critical information about emergency services and relief efforts during times of natural disasters is in keeping with our vision to be a vital, indispensable service and partner to all North Carolinians,” said Travis Mitchell, UNC-TV’s senior director and chief content officer. “This grant will help us create content about storm preparedness, as well as provide response coverage after a storm to aid the on-going recovery efforts in impacted areas.”