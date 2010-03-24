Two 'Boondocks' visit Blu-ray Top 10



Two Irish-themed films — one more than a decade old, and it's recent sequel — bookended the most recent Top 10 Blu-ray titles sales chart.



Besides "The Boondock Saints" duo in first and tenth places, recent Academy Award winner "The Hurt Locker" (Best Picture, Best Director) held on to fourth, while fellow Best Picture nominee "Up in the Air" followed in fifth place.



Meanwhile, four family films occupied Top 10 slots with "Old Dogs" (third), "Planet 51" (sixth), "Where the Wild Things Are" (eighth), and "Ponyo" (ninth). Another Oscar winner, "Precious," placed seventh.



The Top 10 bestselling Blu-ray titles for the week ending March 14, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day" (Sony Pictures) "2012" (Sony Pictures) "Old Dogs" (Disney Studios) "The Hurt Locker" (Summit) "Up in the Air" (Paramount) "Planet 51" (Sony Pictures) "Precious" (Lionsgate) "Where the Wild Things Are (Warner Bros.) "Ponyo" (Disney Studios) "The Boondock Saints" (20th Century Fox)