Twitter to Live Stream Golden Globes Red Carpet

SAN FRANCISCO—Twitter will be hob-knobbing it with some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities at this year’s Golden Globes Awards, as the social media site has announced a partnership with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions to provide a live stream of the Golden Globes official red carpet pre-show.

The broadcast will be available in the U.S. for Twitter’s logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter and connected devices. The pre-show will feature exclusive interviews and Twitter content, as well as questions sourced from Twitter users. Hosts for the pre-show are expected to be announced soon.

This is another step in Twitter’s goal to providing live streaming broadcasts of major events to its users. The social media site has already offered live streams of a handful of NFL “Thursday Night Football” games this season.

“The HFPA Presents: Golden Globes Red Carpet Live” will take place on Jan. 8 from 6-8 p.m. ET.