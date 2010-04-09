TWC Selects Beat The Traffic for Austin News Channel

Time Warner Cable’s 24-Hour Central Texas News channel, News 8 Austin, has unveiled its new traffic reporting solution from Beat the Traffic. News 8’s Beat the Traffic provides real-time traffic flow, speed data, road conditions, and travel forecasts in a 3D animated presentation. The new service will be exclusive to Time Warner Cable subscribers on News 8 Austin and soon on their 24-Hour traffic channel, News 8 Traffic Now (channel 348).



“Beat the Traffic reinforces our unique commitment to hyper-local community coverage,” said Kevin Benz, News 8 Austin News Director. “As the leader in around-the-clock coverage of news, government, weather and sports, we’re now the first to offer Beat the Traffic’s real-time traffic data, true highway speeds and point-to-point trip times. Our viewers will also love the easy to follow 3D graphic experience.”



News 8 Austin’s Beat the Traffic intuitively visualizes the current speed of traffic at each relevant location, making it a valuable tool for commuters and travelers seeking a faster and more economical route.



Time Warner Cable said it also chose Beat the Traffic for its YNN (Your News Now) news channels in Rochester and Buffalo, New York.