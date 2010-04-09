TWC Selects Beat The Traffic for Austin News Channel
Time Warner Cable’s 24-Hour Central Texas News channel, News 8 Austin, has unveiled its new traffic reporting solution from Beat the Traffic. News 8’s Beat the Traffic provides real-time traffic flow, speed data, road conditions, and travel forecasts in a 3D animated presentation. The new service will be exclusive to Time Warner Cable subscribers on News 8 Austin and soon on their 24-Hour traffic channel, News 8 Traffic Now (channel 348).
“Beat the Traffic reinforces our unique commitment to hyper-local community coverage,” said Kevin Benz, News 8 Austin News Director. “As the leader in around-the-clock coverage of news, government, weather and sports, we’re now the first to offer Beat the Traffic’s real-time traffic data, true highway speeds and point-to-point trip times. Our viewers will also love the easy to follow 3D graphic experience.”
News 8 Austin’s Beat the Traffic intuitively visualizes the current speed of traffic at each relevant location, making it a valuable tool for commuters and travelers seeking a faster and more economical route.
Time Warner Cable said it also chose Beat the Traffic for its YNN (Your News Now) news channels in Rochester and Buffalo, New York.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox