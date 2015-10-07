TVU Provides Mobile IP Video Transmission for Taiwan’s TVBS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—Television Broadcast Satellite, a 24-hour news network in Taiwan, has announced it is deploying TVU Network’s TVU One and TVU Anywhere app to expand its mobile IP video transmission capabilities. TVBS previously used TVU’s TVUPack cellular uplink backpacks.

TVU One

TVU One is a live, mobile IP newsgathering transmitter that uses the same transmission resiliency, performance, video picture quality and sub-second latency as the TVUPack, but in a smaller, lightweight and compact form factor. TVU One also features TVU’s Inverse StatMux Plus.

The TVU Anywhere is a smart device-based app that allows broadcasters to use their smartphones or laptops as a high quality, low latency video transmitter.

Located in Mountain View, Calif., TVU Networks is a provider of IP-based live video technologies.