TVB Tech Alert: FCC Vets Android Tablets

Several gear sites are reporting that a new 10-inch tablet computer is making the rounds at the Federal Communications Commission. The new Creative ZiiO Android tablet has been approved by the commission for the U.S. market.



Singapore-based Creative unveiled 7- and 10-inch ZiiO tablets last month, both equipped with apt-X for optimized Bluetooth audio. Both come in 8 and 16 GB and run on Google’s Android operating system. Both support several audio and video formats, and feature HD video-out. Enhanced versions of each model can find your car in a crowded parking lot and tune in local FM radio stations.



Manufacturer suggested retail prices run from S$359 (US$276) for the 8 GB 7-incher, to S$459 (US$353) for the 16 GB 10-incher.