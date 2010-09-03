TV news salaries see modest increase in 2009

Local TV news salaries grew 2.5 percent last year, rather than continue the decline experienced in 2008, according to the latest RTDNA/Hofstra University Annual Survey.



“With negative inflation in 2009, even flat salaries mean no loss in buying power,” said Bob Papper, professor of journalism at Hofstra University and the survey director.



The survey reveals 11 that positions saw a salary increase from the 2008 level, four fell and three held steady. However, the changes to upside and the downside were modest, according to the survey.

Reporters, managing editors and art directors saw the biggest salary increases, all of which rose by about 10 percent. The biggest drop was seen in sports reporting, which showed a 10 percent salary drop.