TV Magic installs archive for Trinity Broadcasting

TV Magic has recently completed installing an LTO archive designed to hold more than a petabyte (approximately one million hours) of TV programs produced by the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), which originates 10 channels from its Tustin, CA, network operations center, in the last 30 years.

The new Spectra Logic LTO library replaces a warehouse of analog tapes with a digitized system that allows nearly instant retrieval of existing material and supplies storage space for years to come. The archive can be hooked up to PCs, Macs or an Avid nonlinear editing system.

As part of the project, TV Magic also added 32TB of hard drive storage to the existing nearline storage system for the Tustin master control site.