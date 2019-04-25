TV-Based Systems Becoming Preferred Choice for Gamers

TIBURON, Calif.—Serious gamers may be saying goodbye to PCs and hello to TV and cloud-based gaming systems over the next few years. Jon Peddie Research, in a recent report, forecasts that due to the decline of the PC platform globally, 20 million PC gamers will choose to go with TV gaming platforms between 2018 and 2022.

The PC market is being affected because of slower innovation and introduction of new products, but also because of improved TV displays and console semiconductors.

Some of the TV-based systems that gamers will gravitate toward are long-established brands like PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo, but new services are also making an impact. Game streaming services have been announced by both Google and Apple that can be accessed through TVs. Other streaming and cloud gaming platforms are also available for passionate gamers.

“In the next five years, we will see potential customers with access to TV gaming swell by the hundreds of millions,” said Ted Pollak, senior analyst, Gaming Industry.