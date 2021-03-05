TV Academy Launching Diversity Assessment

LOS ANGELES—The Television Academy is taking steps to evaluate its diversity, equity and inclusion practices, announcing it will partner with consulting firm ReadySet for reviewing and developing the organizations action plans when it comes to DEI.

Among the first steps that the TV Academy will take with ReadySet is sending out surveys to membership, leadership and staff to assess the organization’s composition, attitudes and perceptions regarding DEI, opportunities for improvement and expansion of current practices.

"We recognize the power of television to tell our stories, shape our conversations and influence the way that we see the world,” said Frank Scherma, TV Academy chairman. “For this reason, it's important that our industry reflect the world at large on- and off-screen. Now, more than ever, we believe we must increase visibility, equity and power for those marginalized and underrepresented in our industry. For the Academy, that work starts with our membership, leadership and staff."

An internal evaluation of the TV Academy so as to enact internal changes was initially mandated by TV Academy’s Executive Committee and Board of Governors, according to the press release.

Other media/entertainment organizations have recently come under fire for their lack of DEI practices. Most notably, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (which run the Golden Globes) and the discovery that it had no Black members.