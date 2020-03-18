TuneIn to Receive Breaking News from Top News Networks

SAN FRANCISCO—Audio streamer TuneIn is using many of the major traditional news networks to provide the latest news regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) to its users.

As part of its expanded coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, TuneIn has announced that it will provide live breaking news from networks like MSNBC, CNN, Fox News Talk, CNBC and Bloomberg News.

In addition, TuneIn has created a Coronavirus News channel that provides community news via local radio stations searchable by state, acknowledging the importance of local broadcasters. Dedicated COVID-19 podcasts are also being created.