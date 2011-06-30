Trio Video adds Canon lenses for mobile production

Trio Video, a leading Chicago-based mobile production company, has equipped its Tempo unit, a 48ft trailer (with a 29ft expandable side), with six long-zoom Canon HD field lenses and five portable HD zoom lenses.

Canon lenses mounted on Tempo’s HD cameras include two XJ86x9.3B and four XJ75x9.3B long-zoom HD field lenses, three HJ22ex7.6B long-zoom portable HD lenses, and two HJ14ex4.3B wide-angle portable HD zoom lenses.

Equipped with Canon’s built-in Optical Image Stabilizer, or “Shift-IS” system, the XJ86 and XJ75 long-zoom HD field lenses provide steady images even at telephoto distances. The XJ86 is available in three versions (including Auto Focus and extended telephoto), and is one of Canon’s most popular long-field HD zoom lenses in the emerging fleets of HD mobile television facilities, and is used for leading U.S. sports telecasts.

The XJ75 long-zoom HD field lens is also designed for flexible coverage of all forms of sports and entertainment events, and combines optical, mechanical and digital technologies to provide excellent performance with modest size and weight at a lower budget level.

Both the XJ86 and XJ75 long-zoom HD lenses are part of Canon’s DIGISUPER line of high-performance field and studio lenses. All feature an advanced, computer-aided lightweight design, specialized multilayer coatings on each optical element, and Canon’s second-generation digital servo systems for improved ease-of-operation as well as superb tactile control of zoom, iris, and focus; precision repeatability of settings; and microcomputer compensation of lens-focus breathing (the inadvertent alteration of field-of-view when operating the focus control).

Portable HD lenses chosen by Trio Video include the HJ22ex7.6B, the longest-focal-length portable HD production lens offered by Canon (without an image-stabilization system). Offering an unusually broad range of creative options, the HJ22 portable HD lens is designed for long-distance shooting combined with wide-angle capture in a lightweight (4 lbs) form factor.

Providing exceptional wide-angle performance, meanwhile, is the HJ14ex4.3B portable HD zoom lens, which combines an extended 14 times zoom range with a minimum focal length of 4.3mm and an angular field of view of 96.3 degrees at the wide end of the 16:9 HD aspect ratio, making it the widest-angle portable HD lens in the industry. The 14x zoom range of this lens reaches to 60mm (120mm with extender), which greatly expands creative options for the acquisition of crystal-clear, and virtually distortion-free HD video images.