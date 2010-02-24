Trio of 'Best Picture' Nominees in Blu-ray Top 10



Three of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture of 2009 remain on the Top 10 list of Blu-ray title sales — perhaps helped by Oscar's recent decision to double the number of Best Picture nominees starting this year.



"The Hurt Locker," "Up," and "Inglourious Basterds" are the nominees, while the Vince Vaughn comedy "Couples Retreat" took the top spot in its first week on 1080p video disc, nudging former leader "Zombieland" to the runner-up position.



The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending Feb. 14, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Couples Retreat" (Universal) "Zombieland" (Sony Pictures) "The Time Traveler's Wife" (Warner) "Michael Jackson's This Is It" (Sony Pictures) "Star Trek" (Paramount) "The Hangover" (Warner) "Inglourious Basterds" (Universal) "Up" (Disney) "The Hurt Locker" (Summit) "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (Paramount/DreamWorks)