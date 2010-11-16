Trinity Broadcasting Adds Studer Console



The Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) has updated its Nashville, Tenn. production facility with the addition of a new Studer Vista 8 digital audio console. The modernization program involved a total of seven TBC control and edit rooms.



“We’re a global broadcaster, the sixth-largest broadcaster in the world,” said Russell Hall, TBN Nashville’s station manager. “We recognized that our existing 16-year-old analog broadcast facility could no longer meet our growing requirements, and upgrading it involved nothing less than a complete overhaul. For us, there was no other choice but the Vista 8, because of its audio routing capabilities and flexibility. TBN had already done three HD renovations of other production centers, and we had been putting in a complicated system of audio routers. We found that the Vista 8 eliminated the need for all of that--the Vista 8 can handle all of our complex audio routing needs with capability to spare.”



The TBN Nashville facility includes a 1,400 seat auditorium, a recording studio and a park area that’s set up for outdoor production. The facility renovation took the network from analog to full digital high-definition broadcasting. It reaches some 104 million households around the world.



