Trilithic announces FCC approval for EASyCAP

Trilithic has announced that the company received FCC approval for its EASyCAP Encoder/Decoder next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) Emergency Alert System (EAS) alerting equipment.

CAP is a message format for exchanging all-hazard emergency alerts and public warnings over all kinds of networks. EAS participants must be able to receive CAP messages by June 30, 2012.

Trilithic received notification from the FCC in November 2011 that the EASyCAP Encoder/Decoder complies with the FCC's updated Part 11 regulations governing EAS. Certification assures users in broadcast television, radio and cable that the equipment meets the requirements for compliance with the regulations governing authorized CAP EAS equipment for broadcasters and cable operators.

Trilithic's current FCC certification IDs include the EASyPLUS FCC ID: P4V-EASYPLUS-1, issued July 10, 2002, and the EASyCAP Encoder/Decoder FCC ID: P4V-EASYCAP-1, issued Nov. 28, 2011.