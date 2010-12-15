Trends survey reveals improving sentiment about state of broadcast industry

The broadcast industry globally is in a state of steady recovery, although lagging in North America, according to the latest Industry Trends Survey from the IABM

According to the survey, the broadcast market in North America is at least six months behind the rest of the world in rebounding from effects of the global recession. However, the survey forecasts more rapid improvement moving forward.

Released twice a year, the Industry Trends Survey reports the opinions of senior executives in IABM member companies. For the latest version, members were polled about their third quarter performance and their outlook for the year ahead. The survey was conducted six weeks after the mid-September IBC2010 gathering in Amsterdam.