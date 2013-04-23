Travis County Media Services Optimizes Automation Workflow With NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY —Travis County Media Services selected NVerzion’s NControl Lite automation solution to control its file-based broadcast and recording operations after migrating to a larger facility.



“Prior to using NVerzion NControl Lite, our automation system was limited in the amount of equipment it could control, making it impossible to manage the entire broadcast workflow,” said Al Jackson, media operations manager, Travis County Media Services, TCTV-17. “NVerzion automation is extremely versatile, allowing us to communicate reliably with every component in the broadcast workflow. As a result, we have dramatically increased operational and cost efficiencies while maintaining a consistent on-air broadcast.”



Travis County Media Services operates TCTV-17, a county government access channel that delivers live telecasts of Commissioners Court meetings and a variety of original programs to the Central Texas community, including the state capital.



The NControl Lite software and hardware package includes: NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NControl router/cuts-only transmission playlists, NBase SQL media database manager, NView database viewer, NConvert that produces a specialized electronic as-run log format and EMC Ethernet Machine Control.



Designed and pre-installed by local system integrator ZVS Media, NControl Lite runs on off-the-shelf hardware, enabling easy integration with third-party equipment, such as routing, on-air graphics and master control switchers. The scalable and customizable solution seamlessly ingests content and schedules video playback of meetings taking place in the onsite courtroom and also covers other community events. Operators have access to content from a graphical user interface that can be modified to meet specific broadcast needs.



