Tightrope to Show New Zeplay Slomo Version at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Tightrope Media Systems will show a new 2x2 version of its Zeplay slomo instant replay solution for sports production. Designed for small to mid-sized venues, it expands the Zeplay product line, which includes a 4x4 and 8x8 version.



Tightrope also plans to release Zeplay 3.0 right after the show, including operator-oriented refinements, an enhanced audio capability to assist in editing highlight sequences and improvements in storyboard and editing window layouts.



Tightrope will also unveil enhancements to its CableCast server and automation platform, including H.264 streaming to improve compatibility for multiplatform delivery. This lets consumers watch PEG channel content on tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices, and gives station engineers the convenience of cleanly monitoring play-out on these same devices. The new Cablecast 5.3 release adds support for Snell/Pro-Bel and Aja routers to the near 100 routers currently supported, ensuring that users can control routing traffic, stream playout and more for a tighter workflow.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Tightrope Media Systems will be in booth C6508.