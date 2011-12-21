Think TV Dayton expands storage capabilities with NVerzion

PBS member station Think TV Dayton/WPTD of Dayton, OH, has expanded its existing NVerzion automation package to include the TeraStore 113-T near-line storage archive system. Think TV Dayton now utilizes six TeraStore digital archive libraries, which provide a convenient, reliable and cost-effective solution for an efficient and streamlined tapeless workflow with a robust 258.4 TB of available RAID capacity.

This is the fifth time Think TV Dayton has expanded its NVerzion Terastore capacity. The latest expansion was prompted by Think TV Dayton's merger with PBS member-station WCET of Cincinnati in 2009, following which Think TV Dayton transitioned from running 10 on-the-air digital channels to its current 13 channels, for complete 24/7 operations. Think TV Dayton's TeraStore libraries can now hold more than 12,000 hours of HD and SD programs, as well as the station's promotional material, in a single-45 RU rack.