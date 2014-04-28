Telos Alliance Says 'AES67 is Safe'

CLEVLAND, OHIO—Straight from the Telos Alliance: Since the adoption of the AES67-2013 on Sept., 2013, interest among broadcast audio professionals regarding networked audio-over-IP interoperability has grown.



Unfortunately, this spike in interest has led certain manufacturers of broadcast audio networking equipment to claim intellectual property patent rights over implementations of AES67, damping broadcasters’ enthusiasm for the standard and the technology behind it.



According to Greg Shay, chief science officer of The Telos Alliance, broadcasters needn’t worry about these claims.



“We’ve heard of broadcasters receiving notifications that AES67 infringes on pre-existing patents,” Shay said. “I’m here to tell you, that’s not the case. All the principles of AES67 are contained in Axia Audio Livewire audio-over-IP technology and the prior art. Livewire was introduced in 2003 and became a commercial success around the world years before these other patent claims were filed.”



“We’ve always believed strongly in the many benefits that interoperation and audio-over-IP networking bring to the broadcast industry,” he said. “So you can understand our dismay at other parties’ claims that encumber this good work.”



Patent holders must defend their intellectual property—assuming it is valid. The Telos Alliance announced the availability and shipment of the fully compliant AES67 implementation in its Axia Audio xNode AoIP Interface in November 2013, and has been shipping these products around the world. During that time, no communication, contact, injunction, or any notice of infringement has been received from any third-party; clear evidence that implementing AES67 has not subjected The Telos Alliance to any third-party claims.



“Livewire technology clearly predates these other systems,” Shay said. “In fact, Telos was a sustaining member of the X.192 working group which developed the AES67 specification, and we are making our own relevant patents and intellectual property available without cost for use in implementations of AES67. With that in mind, we’re calling on this company to abandon any claims of intellectual property rights over implementations of AES67, and join the Telos Alliance and the rest of the industry in unfettered support of this standard.”



“AES67 is safe,” he said.