Telestream Vantage Added to Philippine Digital Production Facility

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Philippine’s ABS-CBN media and entertainment company has acquired Telestream’s Vantage media processing platform. The Vantage system will offer the broadcasters a transcode farm that will be installed at ABS-CBN’s Quezon City-based iPost post production facility.

Vantage will transcode and capture video feeds from other channels within the network and also from external sources, according the press release, managing materials from acquisition through delivery. In addition to serving ABS-CBN’s transcoding needs, Telestream reports that the Vantage system will also help with watermarking and captioning needs.

ABS-CBN operates two national channels, two regional radio networks, 11 cable channels and six international channels.