Telestream Vantage Pushes Young Turks Online Distribution

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Featuring 25 channels in its network, The Young Turks is an online news and politics show that can be seen on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Hulu, Roku and more. In an effort to help boost its online media processing and distribution, The Young Turks (TYT) have acquired Telestream’s Vantage Media Processing platform.

The Vantage system automates editing, transcoding and distribution of TVT’s programming, including its flagship “The Young Turks” new show, as well as publishing content to social media outlets. With Vantage, TYT’s programs can be cut and repackaged into video segments for on-demand viewing. The clips can be created in any format, version or derivative needed for a variety of distribution platforms.

TYT’s specific Vantage platform features the following components: Vantage Transcode Pro for media processing and transcoding according to user-determined settings; Lightspeed servers with hardware-based GPU acceleration; Post Producer for automating editing, assembly, branding and captioning of video programs and segments; and CaptionMaker and MacCaption desktop closed captioning software. TYT also uses the Social Media Connector option of Vantage for uploading to social media sites.