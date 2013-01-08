Tektronix Is Tapped By NEP to Outfit Fleet

BEAVERTON, ORE. -- Tektronix announced that NEP will equip the mobile production fleet of its Supershooters division with the Tektronix line of waveform monitors, rasterizers and sync pulse generators.



NEP’s Supershooters is the company's worldwide mobile production fleet. It currently includes more than 35 trucks for HD production, eight SD production trucks and is being expanded with trucks for 3D production.

