Tegna Stations Returned to Verizon FiOS TV



Verizon has reached a deal with Tegna that returns four of Tegna’s stations to Verizon’s FiOS pay TV lineup. The five stations included:

WUSA CBS (509 HD / 9 SD) in Washington D.C.

WPMT FOX (504 HD / 4 SD) in York/Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

WVEC ABC (513 HD / 13 SD) in Hampton/Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia.

WGRZ NBC (502 HD / 2 SD) in Buffalo/Niagara Falls, New York and Toronto/Niagara Falls, Ontario.

WCCT CW (491, 516 HD / 16 SD) in Waterbury/Hartford/New Haven, Connecticut.

The four stations had been removed from FiOS TV on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and were added back onto FiOS TV on Saturday morning. in a dispute over retrans money.

"Good news! We’ve been able to reach an agreement with Tegna to restore their channels on Fios TV," Verizon announced in a short statement on its landing page Saturday. "We appreciate your patience during these talks, and we thank you for your support."