Tegna Stations Returned to Verizon FiOS TV
By Tom Butts published
Stations had been removed over retrans dispute
Verizon has reached a deal with Tegna that returns four of Tegna’s stations to Verizon’s FiOS pay TV lineup. The five stations included:
- WUSA CBS (509 HD / 9 SD) in Washington D.C.
- WPMT FOX (504 HD / 4 SD) in York/Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
- WVEC ABC (513 HD / 13 SD) in Hampton/Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia.
- WGRZ NBC (502 HD / 2 SD) in Buffalo/Niagara Falls, New York and Toronto/Niagara Falls, Ontario.
- WCCT CW (491, 516 HD / 16 SD) in Waterbury/Hartford/New Haven, Connecticut.
The four stations had been removed from FiOS TV on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and were added back onto FiOS TV on Saturday morning. in a dispute over retrans money.
"Good news! We’ve been able to reach an agreement with Tegna to restore their channels on Fios TV," Verizon announced in a short statement on its landing page Saturday. "We appreciate your patience during these talks, and we thank you for your support."
