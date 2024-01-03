Tegna Renews NBC Affiliation Agreements

TYSONS, Va. & NEW YORK—Tegna Inc. and NBC have inked a comprehensive, multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for stations in 20 Tegna markets nationwide, including 10 of the top 25 markets for NBC.

The 20 markets renewed cover more than 21 million households, nearly 17 percent of U.S. TV households. Tegna is the largest independent owner of NBC affiliates, the companies reported.

“As the largest NBC affiliate group among independent station groups, we are proud of our longstanding partnership that enables us to serve local communities,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, Tegna. “This new multi-year agreement allows our stations to continue providing consumers and advertisers with premium network content such as TODAY, Sunday Night Football and this summer’s Paris Olympic Games alongside our award-winning local news, weather and sports.”

“Tegna continues to be an important partner to NBC, bringing our loved, must-see programming to top markets across the United States,” said Philip Martzolf, president, NBC Affiliate Relations. “This renewal comes at the perfect time as NBC returns to primetime with midseason programming this week, as well as prepares for two of TV’s biggest moments in the election and Summer Olympics later this year.”

The new agreement includes full carriage of the NBC broadcast network, including “TODAY,” “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” “Sunday Night Football,” the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, “The Voice,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and more. In the current 2023-24 television season, NBC is the #1 network and ranks first in all key demos, as well as first in primetime, morning/afternoon news, late night, primetime sports, scripted and alternative program categories.

The agreement includes renewals for these Tegna-owned NBC affiliates: WXIA in Atlanta, Ga.; KPNX/KNAZ in Phoenix, Ariz.; KING in Seattle, Wash.; KARE in Minneapolis, Minn.; KUSA in Denver, Colo.; WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio; KGW in Portland, Ore.; WCNC in Charlotte, N.C.; KSDK in St. Louis, Mo.; WTHR in Indianapolis, Ind.; WTLV in Jacksonville, Fla.; WGRZ in Buffalo, N.Y.; WBIR in Knoxville, Tenn.; WCSH in Portland, Maine; KCEN/KAGS in Waco, Texas; KTVB in Boise, Idaho, along with KTFT in Twin Falls, Idaho; KWES in Odessa-Midland, Texas; KBMT in Beaumont, Texas; and WLBZ in Bangor, Maine.