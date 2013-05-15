Syncbak to Carry Gray Television Stations
ATLANTA-- Gray Television announced today that all 41 of its television stations will be carried on the Internet TV platform owned by Syncbak. Syncbak’s Internet TV platform uses location-based authentication technology to enable local television stations to stream their signal to in-market consumers. By partnering with Syncbak, Gray is able to replicate its existing national, local and affiliate partnerships on the Internet and mobile devices.
Gray said it has been testing Syncbak’s system at four of its stations for the past several months. After evaluation, Gray decided to launch all of our television stations commercially on Syncbak’s platform. Consequently, in the coming weeks, the following Gray stations will stream on Syncbak all programs within their schedules that have been cleared for streaming to the local viewers within each station’s market. Gray’s combined TV station group reaches approximately 6.2 percent of total U.S. households.
WVLT
CBS
Knoxville
WKYT
WYMT
CBS
CBS
Lexington
Lexington-Hazard
WSAZ
NBC
Charleston-Huntington
KAKE
ABC
Wichita
WOWT
NBC
Omaha
WMTV
NBC
Madison
KBTX
CBS
Bryan-College Station
KWTX
CBS
Waco
KKTV
CBS
Colorado Springs-Pueblo
WNDU
NBC
South Bend
WITN
NBC
Greenville, NC
KOLN
KSNB
CBS
MY
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
WCTV
CBS
Tallahassee-Thomasville
KOLO
ABC
Reno
WRDW
CBS
Augusta
WILX
NBC
Lansing
WEAU
NBC
La Crosse-Eau Claire
WSAW
CBS
Wausau-Rhinelander
WIFR
CBS
Rockford
WIBW
CBS
Topeka
WSWG
CBS
Albany, GA
WECP
CBS
Panama City
WJHG
NBC
Panama City
KXII
CBS/FOX
Sherman-Ada
WTVY
WRGX
CBS
NBC
Dothan
Dothan
WHSV
ABC
Harrisonburg
WSVF
TV3
FOX/CBS
ABC
Harrisonburg
Winchester, VA
WBKO
ABC/FOX
Bowling Green
WAHU
FOX
Charlottesville
WCAV
CBS
Charlottesville
WVAW
ABC
Charlottesville
KKCO
NBC
Grand Junction-Montrose
WTOK
ABC
Meridian
WIYE
CBS
Parkersburg
WOVA
FOX
Parkersburg
WTAP
KNPL
NBC
CBS
Parkersburg
North Platte
“Gray Television was one of the very first broadcasters to launch mobile DTV service,” said Bob Prather, Gray’s president and chief operating officer. “Over the past few months, Syncbak has proven that they can provide another critical route to reach our local viewers. We are therefore excited to be able to improve our local products by adding all of our stations to the Syncbak platform.”
Syncbak said Gray is one of 40 broadcast groups testing it’s platform. Syncbak said it’s technology is being tested in more than 150 television stations in 98 markets by CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and CW affiliates. Strategic investors of Syncbak include CBS, the National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Electronics Association.
