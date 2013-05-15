Syncbak to Carry Gray Television Stations

ATLANTA-- Gray Television announced today that all 41 of its television stations will be carried on the Internet TV platform owned by Syncbak. Syncbak’s Internet TV platform uses location-based authentication technology to enable local television stations to stream their signal to in-market consumers. By partnering with Syncbak, Gray is able to replicate its existing national, local and affiliate partnerships on the Internet and mobile devices.



Gray said it has been testing Syncbak’s system at four of its stations for the past several months. After evaluation, Gray decided to launch all of our television stations commercially on Syncbak’s platform. Consequently, in the coming weeks, the following Gray stations will stream on Syncbak all programs within their schedules that have been cleared for streaming to the local viewers within each station’s market. Gray’s combined TV station group reaches approximately 6.2 percent of total U.S. households.







WVLT

CBS

Knoxville

WKYT

WYMT

CBS

CBS

Lexington

Lexington-Hazard

WSAZ

NBC

Charleston-Huntington

KAKE

ABC

Wichita

WOWT

NBC

Omaha

WMTV

NBC

Madison

KBTX

CBS

Bryan-College Station

KWTX

CBS

Waco

KKTV

CBS

Colorado Springs-Pueblo

WNDU

NBC

South Bend

WITN

NBC

Greenville, NC

KOLN

KSNB

CBS

MY

Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE

WCTV

CBS

Tallahassee-Thomasville

KOLO

ABC

Reno

WRDW

CBS

Augusta

WILX

NBC

Lansing

WEAU

NBC

La Crosse-Eau Claire

WSAW

CBS

Wausau-Rhinelander

WIFR

CBS

Rockford

WIBW

CBS

Topeka

WSWG

CBS

Albany, GA

WECP

CBS

Panama City

WJHG

NBC

Panama City

KXII

CBS/FOX

Sherman-Ada

WTVY

WRGX

CBS

NBC

Dothan

Dothan

WHSV

ABC

Harrisonburg

WSVF

TV3

FOX/CBS

ABC

Harrisonburg

Winchester, VA

WBKO

ABC/FOX

Bowling Green

WAHU

FOX

Charlottesville

WCAV

CBS

Charlottesville

WVAW

ABC

Charlottesville

KKCO

NBC

Grand Junction-Montrose

WTOK

ABC

Meridian

WIYE

CBS

Parkersburg

WOVA

FOX

Parkersburg

WTAP

KNPL

NBC

CBS

Parkersburg

North Platte



“Gray Television was one of the very first broadcasters to launch mobile DTV service,” said Bob Prather, Gray’s president and chief operating officer. “Over the past few months, Syncbak has proven that they can provide another critical route to reach our local viewers. We are therefore excited to be able to improve our local products by adding all of our stations to the Syncbak platform.”



Syncbak said Gray is one of 40 broadcast groups testing it’s platform. Syncbak said it’s technology is being tested in more than 150 television stations in 98 markets by CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and CW affiliates. Strategic investors of Syncbak include CBS, the National Association of Broadcasters and the Consumer Electronics Association.