SXSW Film `Sisters’ Shot with Blackmagic Design

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design announced that the short film “Sisters,” which had its premiere at the 2021 South By Southwest Film Festival, was shot on the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K in Blackmagic RAW and graded in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Written and directed by Jessica Brunetto, “Sisters” focuses on two estranged siblings who are forced to confront each other as their comatose mother nears death.

The decision to shoot with the compact Pocket Cinema Camera 4K helped overcome problems shooting with two cameras in the limited space of a single, small house.

“It blows my mind that we were able to use 35mm Zeiss Prime lenses on such small inexpensive camera bodies and produce such a high quality image,” explained Jessica Brunetto. “And, as a director I loved how fast we could move between setups, which I feel is incredibly important to capture the best performances.”

Working with Blackmagic RAW provided ample data in post for Luke Cahill who colored “Sisters” in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

“Blackmagic RAW is great to work with because you know that you are getting the cleanest image possible, as a starting point,” Cahill said. “The Pocket 4K had the range which allowed us to preserve all of the detail in the highlights, while also allowing us to pull out the detail and texture in the shadows of some of the darker scenes.”

For more information on the camera and the shoot visit: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com.