Sweetwater Digital Productions Selects Ikegami Cameras



Sweetwater Digital Productions has chosen seven Ikegami HDK-77EC HD native dual-HD-format CMOS camera systems for its on-site production facility on the Burbank, Calif., set of “Lopez Tonight,” starring comedian and actor George Lopez.



“When it comes to picture quality, the Ikegami CMOS cameras are the highest-resolution you can get,” said Stephen Sharp, director of R&D for Sweetwater. “For ‘Lopez Tonight,’ this camera package is what’s required for high-end, HD broadcast-grade imagery. It doesn’t get any better.”



Ikegami’s HDK-77EC HD cameras employ three next-generation CMOS imaging sensors for dual 1080i/720p format flexibility, a wide dynamic range, lower power consumption, and reduced operating temperature. The HDK-77EC is a docking-style portable multiformat HD camera that can connect to fiber or triax for lightweight, mobile flexibility via Ikegami’s CCU-890M camera control unit. Users can choose the type of camera cable with a simple switch at the CCU, combined with mounting a docking FA Fiber Adapter or TA Triax Adapter to the camera head.



Sweetwater’s HDK-77EC’s are used for “Lopez Tonight” as studio cameras with 9-inch Ikegami VFL-900HA LCD color viewfinders, as well as on jib arms, and as hand-held units for maximum HDTV coverage.



