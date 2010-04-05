Swedish post house grades Lady Gaga’s ‘Telephone’

Swedish post house The Chimney Pot completed the final grade for Lady Gaga’s new pop video for her latest track “Telephone” using Digital Vision’s Nucoda Film Master.

The post house in Sweden handled the visual effects, beauty work and sound de­sign. This is not the first time that the facility has worked on projects for the pop singer. Last year, The Chimney Pot won an MTV Music Video Award for best visual effects for Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”video.

With last year’s success, expectations were running high for “Telephone,” said The Chimney Pot CEO Henric Larson. “Nothing less than absolute perfection is good enough in this kind of project,” he said.

The 35mm material, which features Beyoncé as the singer’s partner in crime, was graded in the United States by Dave Hussey at Company 3. The final look was created using Nucoda Film Master during four days of grading by The Chimney Pot colorist Edward Negussie. The colorist created a hard look for the prison scenes and also helped the VFX team by grading beautiful skin tones in all shots. The rest of the nine-minute film had specialist looks in every scene.

The full video, which can be viewed on YouTube, has been banned by some networks for being too provocative. Within 24 hours of its release, it received more than 5 million hits.