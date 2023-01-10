SVTA Names Recipients of Sixth Annual Membership Grant Program

FREMONT, Calif.—The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) has announced the recipients of its 2023 Membership Grant Program as well as extended support for all existing grant members.

Now in its sixth year, the Membership Grant Program sponsors select companies, who meet the financial requirements, with a one-year Principal membership. This grant program not only enables smaller companies to participate in and benefit from the SVTA’s mission of deeper industry collaboration across the video streaming ecosystem, but also benefits existing members and the industry at large by bringing in new ideas from cutting-edge startups and accelerating advancements in video streaming, the group said.

“As we usher in a new year and plan for our annual conference, we welcome our new and returning grant members and look forward to the new perspectives and fresh ideas they will contribute to the Alliance,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “Recognizing that diversity is the lifeblood of any community, we’re also proud to announce we’ve met our commitment to award at least half of the grants to businesses led by underrepresented groups for the third year in a row.”

The SVTA board of directors chose the following five new companies as the 2023 grant recipients:

Vionlabs is an AI video-audio platform that analyzes consumer mood and long-format video-audio files. The company empowers streaming services, entertainment companies, telecoms, software companies, and advertising platforms to create unique user experiences in a scalable way, without the use of third-party data. “We are thrilled to be joining the SVTA, an industry leading organization for media technology standards, and look forward to helping drive interoperability and standardization across the streaming ecosystem. Over the next year, we plan to assist in the establishment of a metadata standard across the industry that puts user experience at the center,” said Marcus Bergström, CEO, Vionlabs

Infuse Video Inc. is a video hosting platform that allows for the creation and streaming of personalized, dynamic video experiences in real time. Its API enables producers to author modular, multilingual content tailored to individual viewers, increasing the reach and impact of their content, and providing a more relevant and engaging experience for viewers than traditional one-size-fits-all video.

“We are excited and honored to have been awarded an SVTA Principal Membership Grant and look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to establish best practices for authoring and streaming high-end dynamic video at scale,” said Ruud van der Linden, founder and CEO, Infuse Video Inc.

IdeaNova Technologies, Inc. is a premium media streaming company with extensive experience in IT security and secure video streaming. The company’s range of products and services are designed to reduce the complexities of delivering secure video streaming via attractive, reliable, state-of-the-art technology. “As we work to advance streaming video technology in the aviation industry, we are thrilled to be awarded a grant membership by the SVTA. We are eager to collaborate and leverage the Alliance’s technological resources and work with airline industry ecosystem companies like Viasat, Thales, and Panasonic Avionics to better improve the streaming experience for travelers,” said Juraj Siska, co-founder, IdeaNova Technologies, Inc.

swXtch.io, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc., has created a product called cloudSwXtch that revolutionizes cloud networking by adding multicast and other features for media, financial, and industrial applications. cloudSwXtch implements a high-performance overlay network on cloud or edge deployments and unlocks missing network features that are required for demanding, high-throughput media distribution. “We are grateful and excited to be selected as a recipient of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance’s 2023 Membership Grant Program. The SVTA is a respected leader in driving industry collaboration and innovation, and we look forward to advancing the future of cloud-based broadcasting together with the SVTA, its members, and our fellow grant recipients,” said Brent Yates, CEO, swXtch.io

Cadami, a market leader in coded caching and media transmission technology, provides solutions for wireless video streaming by enabling network providers to deliver an extensive library of high-quality, multi-media content while minimizing network usage. “We are thrilled to be selected as a recipient of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance's 2023 Membership Grant Program. Cadami is dedicated to developing innovative solutions for video streaming and caching. We believe that the SVTA's mission of deeper industry collaboration and bringing in fresh ideas from cutting-edge startups will help accelerate advancements in the field," said Andreas Dotzler, CEO, Cadami GmbH

The group also said that the SVTA was welcoming new member America’s Boating Channel as the first recipient of its Public Service Membership program.

Finally, the SVTA announced that it is now accepting speaker submissions for its in-person Segments:2023 conference, which will take place on May 16, in New Orleans at the Hilton New Orleans/St. Charles.

The group noted that in 2019, the SVTA announced its first-ever public-facing conference: Segments.

This one-day event was developed to feature 15-minute presentations grouped into areas of the streaming workflow, allowing attendees to listen to a diverse set of speakers talk about technical challenges they have faced and how they were solved.

Unfortunately, the pandemic forced the SVTA to reschedule the launch of this event several times. Now, the Alliance is ready to gather the industry for the launch of Segments:2023. As intended, this conference, which is open to both SVTA members and non-members, will feature short presentations grouped into segments of the streaming video workflow, as well as updates about SVTA working group activity.

This in-person event will take place in New Orleans on May 16, 2023, and the SVTA is currently seeking interested speakers to present at the conference. To submit a presentation for consideration, complete the online form here (opens in new tab).