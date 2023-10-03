Survey Measures Impact of Writers-Actors Strike on Viewing Behavior

When it comes to the effects of the Writers Guild Association (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes, four in 10 Americans have responded with a big yawn, taking no specific action in response to the loss of new content, according to the findings of a new poll from YouGov Surveys: Serviced.

The company’s poll of 1,168 U.S. adults taken Sept. 19-20 found that 41% of respondents have taken no specific action. Among those 35 to 54 years of age, 46% have carried on with no change, while 48% of those over 55 years old have moved forward without a change in behavior.

(Image credit: YouGov)

However, 18- to 34-year-olds are the exception with only 26% reporting not making some sort of change, the survey found.

Regarding reported changes in behavior due to the loss of fresh entertainment, 24% of all respondents said they are rewatching favorite shows and movies and finding old content they have missed. Among 18- to 34-year-olds, 25% are rewatching, 20% are exploring unseen classics. Twenty-eight percent of those over 55 are following suit, watching classics, it found.

What viewers have done in response isn’t confined to the living room, however. Fourteen percent said they are engaging in social activities, nearly 11% are spending time engaging in outdoor hobbies, and another 11% are working out. Among younger respondents, 21% are socializing more, 16% are involved in outdoor hobbies; and 17% are pursing fitness, the survey found.

(Image credit: YouGov)

Spending time with other media, including books, podcasts and video games, offers a popular alternative to TV and movies for some (14%) respondents. Eighteen percent of those under 35 are engaging with these media alternatives, it said.

Other alternate activities included: learning a new skill (7%), mediation or mindfulness exercises (6%) and volunteering (5%), it found.

Many viewers are ready for new content to return. Forty-nine precent said they were strongly inclined to binge watch new seasons when they return; however, 36% have no interest in binging. Women are more interested in binge watching (53%) compared to men (46%). Forty-one percent of men aren’t likely to binge on new content, it found.

(Image credit: YouGov)

The lack of new content is having a mixed effect on people’s thinking when it comes to their streaming subscription plans. Fifty-five percent are unlikely to change plans, while 48% are not thinking of cancelling. However, 28% said it’s likely they will explore other plan alternatives, such as lower service tiers, as a result of a lack of fresh content. A total of 33% are looking to cancel some streaming subscriptions, it found.