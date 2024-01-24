Survey: Biggest Influence on Gen Z TV Viewing Decisions Is Social Media

New research indicates that social media is the biggest influence on TV viewing decisions among younger viewers, with 95% of those aged 18 to 24 and 82% of those aged 25-34 saying they decided to start watching a TV show or movie because it was trending on social media, according to a survey from CableTV.com .

While social media was much more influential among younger viewers, the survey, which was based on the views of 1000 people currently subscribed to at least one streaming service, also found that 65% of all viewers made viewing decisions based on what was trending on social media.

In sharp contrast, only 38% of 18 to 24 year old viewers have started watching something because their favorite celebrity talked about it, compared to 35% of all viewers who have watched something for that reason.

In terms of the influence of different social media platforms, Gen Z viewers aged 18 to 24 said that TikTok is the most influential social platform in deciding what to watch (51% chose TikTok, 21% chose YouTube, and 14% chose Instagram).

Across all ages, the most influential social platform in deciding what to watch is YouTube (37%), followed by Facebook (21%), and TikTok (19%).

In terms of other influences, a recommendation from a family member was cited by 91% of those aged 18 to 24 and 86% among all age groups for a reason to watch. This was higher than friends (82%) or coworkers (55%) among all ages.

In contrast, awards were less relevant to younger viewers. Only 39% of those aged 18 to 24 said they decided to watch a movie or TV show because it had been nominated for an award while 55% of all viewers said awards influenced them.

More data from the study can be found here .