Starz Taps Wohler Switcher Technology for New Infrastructure



Wohler Technologies has announced that Englewood, Colo.-based Starz Entertainment is using Wohler’s Presto video switcher as part of a new configuration created for confidence recording, compliance and logging. The project was part of Starz Entertainment’s migration to an IT-based infrastructure for playout of its 16 movie channels.



“As we have many times in the past, we turned to monitoring solutions from Wohler to provide this important and vital link in our new infrastructure,” said Douglas Reither, broadcast engineering manager at Starz. “The choice of the Presto was easy, based on our long history of using Wohler's renowned rack-mountable audio monitors. We rely on Wohler Touch-It Digital 16-channel video color monitors for our server-based playout system, but for confidence monitoring, we sought a more compact solution. Presto offered exactly what we needed at a reasonable price point, as well as the ability to show the active video for each crosspoint on the buttons.”



The Wohler Presto works alongside the facility’s Volicon monitoring and logging system which continuously records the network’s 44 SD, HD, and return confidence feeds. The Presto allows operators to instantly observe whether or not all of the Volicon inputs have active video. Routing of video feeds is just as easy with the Presto.



