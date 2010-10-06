Starz Entertainment goes multichannel with OmniBus Systems iTX

Starz Entertainment has migrated its entire automation and playback operation to the OmniBus iTX broadcast automation and playout platform. ITX now provides an integrated, software-based playout solution for Starz's complete lineup of 29 SD and 11 HD movie channels as well as an additional 22 channels at its off-site disaster recovery site.

Operational since the end of June, Starz's new iTX installation at the company's operations facility in Englewood, CO, reduces costs and complexity in its infrastructure by replacing aging hardware-based equipment with software solutions running on standard IT servers.

Using the standard iTX developer's kit, project developers created a three-way integration of iTX with Starz's in-house ingest/asset management and custom scheduling/traffic systems. ITX handles playout of all video content, as well as graphics and interstitial components, to create a single, integrated workflow.