Sprint Nextel closes in on completion of 2GHz BAS relocation project

The 2GHz Broadcast Auxiliary Service (BAS) relocation is entering the mop-up phase with just 13 markets left to transition to frequencies above 2025MHz and 200 markets already successfully transitioned, according to the latest bimonthly update from Sprint Nextel to the FCC.

In a letter dated April 1, the company told the commission that 99 percent of all replacement BAS equipment has been delivered, and the same percentage of BAS operators have received all control systems, mobile and fixed transmitters, connectors, cabling, transmission lines, antennas, decoders, modulators, central receive antennas and other equipment needed to relocate. The company also reported to the commission that all BAS operators have now entered into frequency relocation agreements with Sprint Nextel.

Since the previous BAS relocation update sent to the commission at the beginning of February, 16 DMAs have completed the switch to the new channels to be used for digital ENG. They include Cincinnati, OH; Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, ND; Ft. Wayne, IN; St. Louis; Lexington, KY; Des Moines-Ames, IA; Sioux City, IA; Tri-Cities, TN-VA; Evansville, IN; Missoula, MT; Buffalo, NY; Rochester, MN-Mason City, IA-Austin, MN; Dayton, OH; Wausau-Rhinelander, WI; Davenport, IA; and Columbus, OH.

Of the 13 left to transition, three markets are waiting for one broadcaster to complete work, so the entire market can make the switchover.

According to the update, five of the remaining markets, including Honolulu, HI; Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City-Dubuque, IA; Butte-Bozeman, MT; Indianapolis, IN; and Lafayette, IN; are expected to complete their transition this month. Six, including Portland, OR; Eugene, OR; Medford-Klamath Falls, OR; Bend, OR; Spokane, WA; and Yakima- Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, WA, are projecting a June completion. The remaining markets, Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM, and Anchorage, AK, are expected to complete the project in July.