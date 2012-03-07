Sportvision Extends Tracking Partnership with NASCAR Media Group



CHICAGO— Sports data media company Sportvision has extended its partnership with the NASCAR Media Group as the exclusive tracking partner for NASCAR-sanctioned events through the 2018 racing season.



As part of the extended agreement, Sportvision has broadened its RACEf/x system technology to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series broadcasts on SPEED, and has rolled out a new premium tier to the NASCAR.com RaceView 360 subscription product available at www.nascar.com/raceview.



“Our longstanding partnership with NASCAR has truly changed how fans consume the sport on multiple platforms, and I’m thrilled to extend our agreement,” said Hank Adams, CEO, Sportvision, Inc. “By capturing the complete digital record of a race, we will contiunue to develop innovative consumer-based applications that bring passionate fans closer to the action and their favorite drivers.”



Sportvision’s RACEf/x tracking technology is now used in all three NASCAR national series after expanding to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2012. Like NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series cars, the trucks are equipped with Vector II tracking devices. These devices are the latest generation of Sportvision RACEf/x technology and the first to utilize both Global Positioning Satellites (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) satellite navigation systems.



The technology debuted in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at the 2001 Daytona 500 and was introduced to the NASCAR Nationwide Series in 2007. The patented technology tracks the cars at speeds reaching 200 MPH to create a complete “digital record” of a NASCAR race in real-time.



With the addition, SPEED will now highlight a full slate of broadcast graphics during NASCAR Camping World Truck Series broadcasts and the technology will continue to be an integral component utilized by other NASCAR broadcast partners through 2018.

