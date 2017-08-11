Sources: Pai Teeing Up Media Ownership Order
WASHINGTON—Multiple sources are reporting that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is working on a media ownership order that, according to one industry source, would allow newspaper-broadcast and radio-TV crossownership. Additional parts of the order could remove the prohibition on owning two of the top four-rated stations in a market and “tweak” the eight-voices test for allowing duopolies.
