Sound Devices develops MixPre-D portable audio mixer

Sound Devices has introduced the MixPre-D, a new audio mixer designed for documentary-style, sports, news magazine and corporate-industrial productions.

At the heart of the new MixPre-D are two studio-grade mic/line switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power. To accommodate the increasing variety of cameras and devices used in production today, the MixPre-D has wide output flexibility and serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface.

The MixPre-D offers numerous analog output options including mic/line switchable balanced XLR, dedicated consumer mic-level on a locking TA3 connector (designed specifically for DSLR-type inputs) and an aux-level output on 3.5mm connection. Digital outputs include balanced AES3 on XLR and USB audio streaming for Mac OS, Windows or Linux computers.

MixPre-D includes many additional features that help make it a perfect complement to larger mixers, such as the Sound Devices 302 Compact Production Field Mixer and 552 Portable Production Mixer. These include: MS stereo matrix, tone oscillator, internal slate microphone, return monitoring of both analog and USB audio, high-gain headphone output and two-AA battery or external 5-18 VDC powering.