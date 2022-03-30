Sophi.io Joins NAB PILOT Broadcast Innovation Coalition

WASHINGTON—Sophi.io, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions that help content publishers identify and leverage the value of their content, has joined PILOT, an initiative of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) bringing together a coalition of innovators, educators and advocates dedicated to advancing broadcast technologies and cultivating new media opportunities.

PILOT comprises broadcasting and technology stakeholders, such as new media broadcast operators, measurement and attribution companies, advertising partners and technology providers. Among other goals, PILOT’s working groups and committees strive to drive the creation and implementation of new technologies and solutions for the media industry.

Sophi.io is an artificial intelligence (AI) platform tailored to optimizing revenue and engagement for media companies. Through its powerful prediction algorithms, Sophi Automation serves the right content to the right audience at the right time across text and video. Sophi's core product suite offers automated content curation, personalization and dynamic registration that facilitate first party data acquisition, viewer engagement and monetization of video and text content across multiple channels including web, app, OTT and streaming.

"It's great to have Sophi.io join PILOT given their experience developing and implementing strategies for digital revenue around first party data,” said NAB PILOT Executive Director John Clark. “We look forward to working with Sophi.io to drive those opportunities forward in the industry."

"We're looking forward to working more closely with PILOT and its members and collaborating on some new ways to help the industry address the challenges of first party data activation, automated curation and revenue optimization," said Sophi.io Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Gordon Edall.

PILOT members help define key areas for development of innovative technologies and services for media companies. As associate members of NAB, PILOT members will also participate in NAB technology program development, conventions and networking events.