Sony Titles to Feature Dolby Atmos Soundtracks

SAN FRANCISCO & CULVER CITY, CALIF.—In a deal between Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Dolby Laboratories, past and future titles from SPHE will be released with Dolby Atmos soundtracks, which is designed to deliver audio that places and moves specific sounds anywhere. This will include the first titles to be released in 4K/UHD disc format.

Among the first titles that SPHE is set to release in the new 4K/UHD format with Dolby Atmos are “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Salt,” “Hancock,” “Chappie,” “Pineapple Express” and “The Smurfs 2.” Additional titles will be announced at later dates.

“By adding Dolby Atmos to our home entertainment content, SPHE has the ability to offer audiences a rich, enveloping sound experience on both physical and digital formats, including the new 4K Ultra HD discs,” said Man Jit Singh, SPHE president.