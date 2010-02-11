Sony Technology Could Replace Wires



At the International Solid State Circuit Conference, Sony presented technology that provides data transfer rates up to 11 Gbps over distances of 14 mm (slightly more than 1/2 inch) using a 1 mm antenna.



Sony said the distance could be increased up to 50 mm (about 2 inches) using more directional antennas. The test transceiver uses frequencies in the 30-300 GHz band, and a complete system fits on a 13x13 mm chip, including the short antenna.



While these distances may appear to be too short to be of any practical use, the high data rates and small size could make it a replacement for cables between modules inside such devices as laptop computers or TV sets. The technology should improve reliability and make it easier to build modular systems with modules that can easily be swapped out to add new functions or capabilities.



More directional antennas would allow multiple devices in a stack of electronic equipment to communicate with each other without external cabling between them.



An article on reghardware.co.uk said Sony is already gearing up to release a device-to-device near-field data transfer kits that operates up to 560 Mbps under the "TransferJet" brand.



