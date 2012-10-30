Sony Reveals the Development of 4K Raw Recording Interface

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. -- Sony is in the final stages of developing the HXR-IFR5 interface unit, which will allow the Full HD Super Slow Motion NEX-FS700 camcorder to capture stunning 4K RAW cinematic content in combination with the Sony AXS-R5 RAW recorder. Sony NEX-FS700

In addition to realizing the full potential of the FS700’s imager, the ability to record RAW affords tremendous workflow flexibility in post production. RAW can be archived for repurposing at a later date, can be used in an off line or on line workflow, and offers the flexibility of de-bayering to any format or codec of choice.

The NEX-FS700 camcorder features a state-of-the-art 4K Super 35 “Exmor” CMOS sensor (total 11.6 million pixels). With an optional firmware upgrade, the NEX-FS700 will output 4K bit-stream data over 3G HD-SDI. The HXR-IFR5 interface unit has a 3G HD-SDI input and will transfer the 4K RAW data for recording onto Sony’s new Access Memory Card technology, using the soon-to-be available AXS-R5 Recorder.

HXR-IFR5

The 4K RAW format output by the NEX-FS700 camcorder is 4096 x 2160 pixel

resolution and the available frame rates are 23.98p, 25p, 29.97p, 50p and 59.94p. After recording the 4K RAW data onto the Access Memory Card, the workflow will be the same as Sony’s newly announced PMW-F5, and the PMW-F55 when using the R5 for RAW recording. This gives users the unique opportunity to combine camera solutions in production for multi-camera scenarios with the advantage of a unified 4K RAW workflow.

The HXR-IFR5 and the NEX-FS700’s optional firmware upgrade are planned to be available between April and June in 2013 and in combination with the AXS-R5, will bring the possibility of 4K RAW acquisition to a wider range of users than ever before. The estimated retail price of the HXR-IFR5 will be around $2,000.