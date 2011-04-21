Sony launches faster Memory Stick for professionals

With Sony's (www.sony.com) new PRO-HG Duo HX series of Memory Stick media, professional videographers can now capture images and video with data transfer speeds of up to 50MB/s and 32GB storage capacity. The new media facilitates higher read speeds with more stable and reliable performance than previous generations, according to Sony.

Available in storage capacities of 8GB, 16GB and 32GB, the new Memory Stick HX is now shipping.

Designed to support and enhance features of Sony hardware devices, the new Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo HX features the company's new HX Engine, an intelligent controller that maximizes the capability of flash memory and enhances data-transfer efficiency by increasing the internal clock that handles data processing. In addition to the faster data transfer speed, the HX Engine is also highly reliable, with an anti-error functionality optimized for Sony hardware features such as high-speed burst shooting or HD movie shooting.

The media also features intelligent data control for increased stability when reading and writing data of significant sizes. This is done by balancing the allocation of writing data to the flash memory to avoid writing data to same area repeatedly. It also uses an Enhanced Error-Correcting Code that seamlessly detects and corrects errors.

Speed is also important during the editing process. Users will be able to avoid lengthy wait times when transferring content from the card to a computer (approximately 11 minutes to transfer 32GB worth of video.)

The Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo HX also enables users to rapidly transfer storage-intensive high-resolution photos and videos from the memory card to a computer. At transfer speeds of up to 1.6 times faster than the current models, users can now view video even quicker and more efficiently.

For data recovery, the new Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo HX features the AVCHD Memory Card File Rescue software. Available as a free download, the software enables the retrieval of photos, music and movies that were inadvertently deleted.