Sony Launches Bravia Core Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES—Sony has unveiled Bravia Core, a new streaming service offering more than 300 movies in up to 4K UHD HDR quality for its Bravia XR televisions.

The service, included with every Bravia XR model, delivers “lossless UHD viewing quality” via Pure Stream, a Sony technology supporting streams of up to 80 Mbps, said Keith LeGoy, president, Worldwide Distribution & Networks, Sony Pictures Television.

“Pure Stream is the highest streaming picture quality available on Bravia XR television,” said Bill Baggelaar, executive vice president and CTO, Technology Development, at Sony Pictures Entertainment, adding that 80 Mbps will deliver the same picture quality as a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc.

With Bravia Core, viewers can access more than 100 remastered IMAX Enhanced pictures with immersive DTS sound from their Bravia XR televisions as well as hundreds of more current releases and classics from Sony’s extensive movie library, the company said.

Bravia XR leverages “cognitive processor technology” that combines AI and cognitive intelligence to deliver the images, the company said.

Sony is also bundling Studio Access, a feature offering behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, as part of Bravia Core.

Movies are accessed by redeeming movie credits. In the U.S. and Canada, 10 movie credits are included with the purchase of several Bravia XR TV models, including the Z9J, A90J, A80CJ and X90CJ. Five movie credits are bundled with other eligible Bravia TVs.