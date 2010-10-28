Sony HD Cameras Go to the 2010 World Series



More than 20 Sony high-definition cameras will be capturing every angle of the competition between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers in the 2010 World Series for FOX Sports coverage from Arlington, Texas.



Game Creek Video is providing its Dynasty high-definition mobile unit for the game, including the main game, pre- and post-game shows. The Sony cameras are a combination of models HDC-1500R and HDC-1550R multiformat cameras, as well as Sony professional LCD monitors.



“Sony HD technology has performed for us time and time again on high-profile productions and the equipment offers an extremely high level of production flexibility and image quality,” said Pat Sullivan, president of Game Creek Video. “We knew they would fit the bill for the World Series, which translates into delivering an enhanced viewing experience for the consumer at home.”



“This game is one of the biggest stages for television broadcast production,” said Wayne Zuchowski, group marketing manager at Sony Electronics. “Our multiformat live production technology is ideal for this type of event, and will help to add an extra layer of excitement and reality for TV viewers.”



