Sonnet Technologies to show new storage and reader systems

At the upcoming IBC show, Sonnet Technologies will debut its new Fusion F2-SSD two-SSD RAID storage system. The Fusion F2 offers high performance, reliability, quiet operation and shock-resistant characteristics.

Consisting of two, high-performance 2.5in, 256MB solid state drives, mounted side-by-side in a tough aluminum enclosure (about the size of two stacked CD cases), this silent-running, compact system offers editors uncompromising performance in the field and on location.

With its included two-port 6Gb/s eSATA controller card, the Fusion F2-SSD delivers up to 385MB/s sustained read speeds and can be bus-powered via a FireWire power cable.

Also making its IBC debut is Sonnet’s DIO pro CompactFlash and SDXC media reader. It quickly transfers files from CompactFlash (CF), SDXC and SDHC media. With one slot each for CF and SD media, this compact media reader uses a USB 3.0 interface to transmit data at maximum speeds supported by today’s media, with higher speeds supported as faster, next-generation cards become available.

This Sonnet pro media reader is compatible with Windows 7, Windows Vista and Windows XP; and with Sonnet’s Mac OS X compatible Allegro USB 3.0 PCIe and USB 3.0 ExpressCard/34 adapters.