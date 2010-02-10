Something for Everyone in Blu-ray Top 10
Two very different types of non-fiction documentaries broke into the Blu-ray Top 10 sales charts in late January, with footage of Michael Jackson’s final concert rehearsals before his sudden death last summer taking the top slot only a few weeks after its brief run in movie houses.
In sharp contrast in style and subject matter, the critically acclaimed documentary from A&E Productions showing a lot of never-before-aired restored and color footage of World War II (first shown a few months ago on The History Channel) also entered the realm of Blu-ray bestsellers boasting 1080p quality, at number 9.
Also, three movies nominated for the 2010 Oscar for Best Picture are included on the latest list: “Up” (6); and “The Hurt Locker” (7); and “Inglourious Basterds” (10).
The Top 10 Blu-ray titles for the weekend ending Jan. 31, according to Nielsen VideoScan:
- “Michael Jackson's This Is It” (Sony Pictures)
- “Surrogates” (Disney)
- “Saw VI” Lionsgate)
- “The Hangover” (Warner Bros.)
- “Star Trek” (Paramount)
- “Up” (Disney)
- “The Hurt Locker” (Summit)
- “Gamer” (Lionsgate)
- “WWII in HD” (New Video)
- “Inglourious Basterds” (Universal)
