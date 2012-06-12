Softel’s Hunter to explain how to reduce the cost of subtitling at BroadcastAsia

Softel’s chief sales officer, Gordon Hunter, will deliver a talk on “Subtitling and Captioning: Latest in Accessible Media Space” at BroadcastAsia 2012 on 19 June at 2.00pm.

Part of BroadcastAsia 2012’s “File-based Workflow and Media Asset Management” conference theme, Hunter’s session will explain the latest developments in the accessible media space and examine state-of-the-art technologies, such as speech analysis. Attendees will learn how these advancements are being elegantly applied to subtitling and captioning processes to reduce time-to-air and deliver greater profitability.

Hunter says the need to reduce the complexity, cost and effort to subtitle and caption new and repurposed content has never been greater, and is a key challenge to broadcasters, who are evolving their workflow to answer the demands of multi-language, multichannel, multiplatform broadcasting.

Speech analysis technology is now integrated into the latest subtitling and captioning tools to free operators from the synchronization process, when they manually set the timing for each caption and subtitle they create. This new technology can ultimately be used to automatethe batch re-timing of existing subtitle and caption files to match videos that have been edited for re-broadcast or re-purposing. Hunter will explain how early tests results demonstrate up to 40 percent reduction in creation time and up to 90 percent reduction in re-purposing time using speech analysis tools.