Softel to showcase next-gen captioning tools at BroadcastAsia

Softel will showcase its range of subtitling and closed captioning products at this year’s Broadcast Asia show, which enable the creation, repurposing, encoding, transcoding, insertion and transmission of subtitles and closed captions in an array of file formats.

Softel’s subtitling and captioning solutions have been optimised for next-generation workflows — for example, anyone transitioning to tapeless, upgrading to HD, exploring multi-platform delivery, rolling out multi-language feeds or focusing on 3-D. Their solutions offer full support for all major formats in multi-language, multi-platform operations across any number of channels.

Softel also offers solutions for ancillary data processing, video description and Teletext.

The company will demonstrate Swift Create — a subtitling and captioning workstation which allows the preparation and repurposing of subtitles and captions. Swift Create supports all formats of Open, Closed and DVD/Blu-ray subtitles and closed captions.

Meanwhile, the Swift vTX solution enables broadcasters to encode and repurpose file-based subtitle content, regardless of format. It allows users to switch easily between SD and HD formats to facilitate multi-platform and worldwide distribution.

Softel’s Swift ADePT software will also be on view at the event. Based on the company’s Swift Create subtitle/caption preparation system, it is dedicated to the creation and playout of video description. It allows broadcasters to increase audience reach by providing access to content for visually impaired viewers.